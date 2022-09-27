ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 27, 2022 11:27 PM | 2 min read
Elon Musk Says Russell Brand Makes 'Good Point' On YouTube Censorship, But He's A 'Little Preoccupied' To Rumble

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he’s a “little preoccupied” to collaborate with Rumble — a YouTube alternative popular supported by the likes of Donald Trump and Peter Thiel and other big-name conservatives.

What Happened: Musk’s comments appeared on a Twitter thread by actor Russell Brand who said he’d been “censored” on YouTube, Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG video streaming platform.

In response, Musk said Brand made a “good point” in the video he shared where the comedian asked, “Why are big media organizations not censored for misinformation?”

The radio host Don Bogino jumped in on the Brand-Musk thread and said it would be “incredible” if the Tesla CEO and Rumble got together. Musk replied, “I’m a little preoccupied [right now].”

Why It Matters: Musk, who has jettisoned plans to purchase Twitter and is embroiled in a legal battle with that social media platform, shifted his allegiance to the Republicans this year.

Rumble completed a merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company CF Acquisition Corp VI RUM on Sept. 16. The transaction provided Rumble with nearly $400 million in gross proceeds, including $85 million from PIPE financing, according to a company statement.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 2.5% higher at $282.94 in the regular session and rose another 1.5% to $287.11 in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

