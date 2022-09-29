Enerpac Tool Group, Wix.com And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares jumped 39.6% to $39.76.

shares jumped 39.6% to $39.76. Immunovant, Inc. IMVT surged 10.2% to $5.28. Chardan Capital maintained Immunovant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.

surged 10.2% to $5.28. Chardan Capital maintained Immunovant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $12. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC gained 8.8% to $18.27 following upbeat Q4 results.

gained 8.8% to $18.27 following upbeat Q4 results. Ero Copper Corp. ERO gained 6.9% to $11.14.

gained 6.9% to $11.14. New Pacific Metals Corp. NEWP rose 5.4% to $2.1194.

rose 5.4% to $2.1194. DXC Technology Company DXC rose 5.3% to $25.33. Traders circulated takeover speculation of around $45 per share.

rose 5.3% to $25.33. Traders circulated takeover speculation of around $45 per share. Wix.com Ltd. WIX gained 5% to $81.12. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from Perform to Outperform and announced a $110 price target.

gained 5% to $81.12. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from Perform to Outperform and announced a $110 price target. Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND gained 4.2% to $9.50.