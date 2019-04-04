Market Overview

Bezos Divorce Finalized: MacKenzie Will Get 4% Of Amazon, Give Up Voting Control
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
MacKenzie Bezos announced via Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) that she has finished the process of dissolving her marriage with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends,” MacKenzie said in her first tweet

Mackenzie said she is giving Jeff all of her interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin, as well as 75 percent of the former couple's Amazon stock, including all voting control of her shares.

The Amazon CEO will continue to exercise sole voting authority over shares to be registered in his ex-wife's name as a separate property, according to Reuters.

Shares representing around 4 percent of stock will be registered in MacKenzie's name that are worth roughly $36 billion.

Amazon shares were down 0.43 percent at $1,812.79 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

Posted-In: Blue Origin Jeff Bezos Mackenzie Bezos ReutersNews Legal Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

