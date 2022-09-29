ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Says 'Extremely Concerning' As Brands Pull Ads From Parts Of Twitter Over Child Sexual Abuse Concerns

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 29, 2022 12:06 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Says 'Extremely Concerning' As Brands Pull Ads From Parts Of Twitter Over Child Sexual Abuse Concerns

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday reacted to the news that major advertisers have pulled marketing campaigns from parts of Twitter Inc’s TWTR platform due to concerns surrounding child pornography.

What Happened: "Extremely concerning," Musk said on Twitter in response to an article posted by Reuters. 

Major advertisers that are said to have suspended campaigns or removed advertisements include Mazda, Dyson and PBS Kids.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Walt Disney Co DIS and Coca Cola Co. KO and a children’s hospital were some of the 30 advertisers noted by Reuters as appearing on Twitter profiles that included links to “exploitative material.”

The accounts were identified in research about child sex abuse online from Ghost Data, a cybersecurity group, as per Reuters.

It was reported earlier that Twitter could face a federal investigation that could cost billions over not being equipped to police harmful sexual content on its platform.

Twitter is suing Musk to force a buyout after the entrepreneur walked away from a $44 billion agreement to purchase the platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Russell Brand Makes 'Good Point' On YouTube Censorship, But He's A 'Little Preoccupied' To Rumble

Photo by Daniel Oberhaus on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Child Sexual AbuseElon MuskGhost Dataonline advertisingNewsSocial MediaTechGeneral