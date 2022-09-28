ñol

Piper Sandler Believes Xponential Fitness Is Poised For Solid Growth

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 3:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF with a price target of $34.
  • The analyst said the first fifteen months as publicly traded companies have been remarkably similar for Xponential and Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.
  • Keith added that while Xponential shares have been a bit more volatile with the market backdrop, both stocks largely traded in the $15- $20 range.
  • Also ReadCarnival's Princess Cruise Brand Inks Pact To Add Xponential Fitness Content
  • The analyst cited the channel checks and anecdotal observations suggest boutique studio memberships and utilization rates have accelerated in Q3.
  • With plenty of opportunity to grow units across its 10 different fitness, Keith sees a 5-year unit growth CAGR of 14%, one of the best in the coverage universe.
  • Keith notes franchisees see XPOF as a very well-run organization that is both responsive and provides a solid “recipe” for franchisees to follow to find success.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 3.32% at $18.85 on the last check Wednesday.

