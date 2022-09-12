- Carnival Corp CCL owned cruise brand Princess Cruises has signed an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF.
- Princess will leverage Xponential Fitness' content to offer multiple, curated fitness brands for experiences at sea.
- Under the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess' 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the fleet.
- The experiences will feature Xponential's Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab brands.
- Xponential will work with OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd OSW, Princess Cruises' exclusive partner for health, wellness and fitness services, to incorporate its fitness offerings.
- In addition to the onboard Xponential brand studio classes, Princess will make Xponential's XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription service available in more than 23,000 staterooms on the digital content platform, OceanView.
- Price Action: CCL shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $10.48 on the last check Monday.
