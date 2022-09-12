by

Carnival Corp CCL owned cruise brand Princess Cruises has signed an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF .

Princess will leverage Xponential Fitness' content to offer multiple, curated fitness brands for experiences at sea.

Under the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess' 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the fleet.

The experiences will feature Xponential's Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab brands.

Xponential will work with OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd OSW , Princess Cruises' exclusive partner for health, wellness and fitness services, to incorporate its fitness offerings.

In addition to the onboard Xponential brand studio classes, Princess will make Xponential's XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription service available in more than 23,000 staterooms on the digital content platform, OceanView.

Price Action: CCL shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $10.48 on the last check Monday.

