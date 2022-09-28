Algoma Steel Group, Sandstorm Gold And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV declined 22.2% to $3.12.

declined 22.2% to $3.12. Vitru Limited VTRU dropped 19.9% to $17.04.

dropped 19.9% to $17.04. Allego N.V. ALLG dipped 15.4% to $4.9750.

dipped 15.4% to $4.9750. Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 13.2% to $29.15.

fell 13.2% to $29.15. Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX dropped 11.8% to $10.50.

dropped 11.8% to $10.50. Novonix Limited NVX dipped 9.6% to $4.80.

dipped 9.6% to $4.80. Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL dropped 9.5% to $6.71. Algoma Steel said its sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.

dropped 9.5% to $6.71. Algoma Steel said its sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 9.4% to $5.04 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.

fell 9.4% to $5.04 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing. DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT dropped 7.5% to $1.84.

dropped 7.5% to $1.84. UiPath Inc. PATH declined 6.2% to $12.61. The company issued its preliminary fiscal year 2024 financial model anchor points during its Investor Day 2022.

declined 6.2% to $12.61. The company issued its preliminary fiscal year 2024 financial model anchor points during its Investor Day 2022. XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 5.7% to $12.93.