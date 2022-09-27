AutoZone To Rally 11%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On FedEx By 50%

- Argus Research boosted the price target for AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,210 to $2,330. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to trade at $2,100.87 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $50 to $47. Verizon shares rose 0.7% to $39.19 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley slashed the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $250 to $125. FedEx shares rose 0.5% to $143.66 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO from $15 to $8. Kronos Worldwide shares dropped 11.9% to $9.41 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Celanese Corporation CE from $180 to $130. Celanese shares fell 0.5% to $87.43 on Tuesday.
