Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market

Carmaker Stellantis N.V. STLA and Uber Technologies, Inc UBER collaborated with Free2Move to focus on the French electric vehicles market.

Free2Move would help with Uber's plans to convert 50% of its fleet of vehicles in France over to electric models, Reuters reports.

The production and sale of more electric and hybrid vehicles is also a crucial part of Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares' plan to double Stellantis' overall revenues to 300 billion euros ($288.8 billion) a year by 2030. He saw his company catching up with EV pioneer Tesla Inc TSLA in the coming years.

In August, Uber reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time.

Uber is committing to becoming a zero-emission platform in U.S. and Canadian cities and major urban centers worldwide by phasing out all gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

Uber had collaborated with financial technology startup Moove to boost the number of EVs in London.

to boost the number of EVs in London. Price Action: STLA shares traded higher by 2.37% at $12.53 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

STLA shares traded higher by 2.37% at $12.53 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

