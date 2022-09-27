Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market

- Carmaker Stellantis N.V. STLA and Uber Technologies, Inc UBER collaborated with Free2Move to focus on the French electric vehicles market.
- Free2Move would help with Uber's plans to convert 50% of its fleet of vehicles in France over to electric models, Reuters reports.
- The production and sale of more electric and hybrid vehicles is also a crucial part of Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares' plan to double Stellantis' overall revenues to 300 billion euros ($288.8 billion) a year by 2030. He saw his company catching up with EV pioneer Tesla Inc TSLA in the coming years.
- In August, Uber reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time.
- Uber is committing to becoming a zero-emission platform in U.S. and Canadian cities and major urban centers worldwide by phasing out all gas-powered vehicles by 2030.
- Uber had collaborated with financial technology startup Moove to boost the number of EVs in London.
- Price Action: STLA shares traded higher by 2.37% at $12.53 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.