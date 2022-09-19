If You Want To Keep Driving For Uber, You'll Need To Switch To An Electric Vehicle By...

Carbon emissions decreased 17% in 2020 compared to 2019 during the Covid-19 epidemic, which put nearly two-thirds of the world's population under lockdown.

Mega ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER was prompted by this data to reconsider how it contributes to carbon emissions.

On Monday, the company announced that it had discovered a strategy to address the greenhouse gas issue while promoting sustainable energy.

What happened: Uber is committing to becoming a zero-emission platform in U.S. and Canadian cities as well as in major urban centers around the world, by phasing out all gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

The company said that switching to electric cars will reduce air pollution in congested cities, and it's encouraging gas-powered vehicle owners to make the transition.

Uber is starting the Green Future program, giving its drivers access to $800 million worth of resources to aid in the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025.

Additionally, owners of completely electric cars qualify for the Zero Emissions incentive, which gives them an extra $1 for every trip.

Uber has partnered with Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ, which has a deal with Tesla Inc TSLA, and Hyundai to offer rentals that come with basic maintenance and unlimited mileage to Uber drivers who are not ready to commit to buying an EV.

Why it matters: Uber’s transition to EVs to lower its carbon footprint aligns with President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which sets aside $369 billion for clean energy initiatives, including incentives to purchase EVs.

Americans are eligible for a $4,000 tax credit to purchase secondhand electric vehicles, if it's an entirely new EV, the credit rises to $7,500.

Photo: Courtesy of uber.com