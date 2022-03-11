Stellantis CEO Looks To Catch Up With Tesla In Coming Years
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares sees his company catching up with EV pioneer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the coming years, Reuters reports from Mobility TV World session.
- He sees the competition benefitting the consumers.
- Also Read: Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles, Stellantis, Samsung SDI Collaborate To Produce EV Battery For North America
- Tavares sought for investment boost in charging networks in Europe and the U.S. to encourage drivers to switch to EVs.
- Previously, Stellantis shared how it looked to double revenue to €300 billion ($335 billion) a year by 2030 and with high profit margins.
- Price Action: STLA shares closed traded lower by 1.44 at $14.74 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.