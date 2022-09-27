Japan's Stanley Electric Inks Alliance Deal With Honda

by

and Japanese electric light manufacturer have inked a capital and business alliance. The companies will work to decarbonize the supply chain, consolidate parts and improve product development efficiency, Reuters reported.

: Toyota, Honda & Nissan Score Low In Greenpeace Decarbonization Ranking Under the terms of the agreement, Stanley Electric will transfer 7.5 million of its shares to Honda for ¥2,534 ($17.57) per share.

HMC shares closed lower by 3.02% at $22.81 on Monday. Photo Via Company

