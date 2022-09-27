ñol

Japan's Stanley Electric Inks Alliance Deal With Honda

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
Japan's Stanley Electric Inks Alliance Deal With Honda
  • Honda Motor Co HMC and Japanese electric light manufacturer Stanley Electric have inked a capital and business alliance.
  • The companies will work to decarbonize the supply chain, consolidate parts and improve product development efficiency, Reuters reported.
  • Also ReadToyota, Honda & Nissan Score Low In Greenpeace Decarbonization Ranking
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Stanley Electric will transfer 7.5 million of its shares to Honda for ¥2,534 ($17.57) per share.
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 3.02% at $22.81 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

