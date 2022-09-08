by

Environmental group Greenpeace said Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp TM , Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC , and Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY have ranked at the bottom of decarbonization efforts, Reuters reported.

Greenpeace also noted that Toyota made slow progress in supply chain decarbonization.

The auto giant has been criticized for not fast-tracking its battery electric vehicles production.

"The time for hybrids, I think, has finished," said climate and energy campaigner Daniel Read.

"We do recognize that they've made some gains," Read said. "However, fundamentally, when compared to other global automakers, they're falling far behind."

The report added that Nissan and Honda ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, dropping three places from last year.

Greenpeace added that Honda lacked a proper roadmap to achieve its zero-emission vehicles target.

Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.42% at $143.34 on Wednesday.

