FanDuel User Wins $1M On $13 Four-Leg Parlay: Here's How He Bet On Coke Zero 400 Nascar Race

An unnamed FanDuel user might now be the world’s biggest Coke Zero fan. The person submitted a $13.49 free bet parlay on FanDuel from a promotion on the Coke Zero 400 Nascar Race on Sunday that won, netting the user nearly $1 million.
Most sites like FanDuel, Draftkings Inc DKNG, MGM Resorts International MGM and Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR will offer free bets to users to capture market share.
Ben Fawkes, a content producer at VSiN, shared a screenshot of the bet slip and confirmed the bet is legitimate. Other Twitter accounts claimed the bettor is from Michigan, but at press time it does not look like the winner has been identified.
The bet was a four-leg parlay, meaning all four bets needed to hit for the bet to win. If just one of the four bets would have lost, the whole bet would have been worthless.
All the bettor’s picks were for different drivers to finish in the top 10. He had Cody Ware +2000, B.J. McLeod +2000, Landon Cassill +1500 and David Ragan +950.
The total payout on the bet was $999,433.63. Of course, the bettor will be taxed on the winnings, but that’s a good problem to have.
