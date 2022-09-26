Pacific Gas & Electric To Join S&P 500 As Vista Equity Scoops Citrix Systems

by

Pacific Gas & Electric Co PCG will replace Citrix Systems, Inc CTXS in the S&P 500, effective before the market opens on October 3.

will replace in the S&P 500, effective before the market opens on October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction likely to be completed on September 30.

Related : EXCLUSIVE: Utility Company PG&E Doubles Knightscope Order For Security Robots

: EXCLUSIVE: Utility Company PG&E Doubles Knightscope Order For Security Robots S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp EQT will replace Duke Realty Corp DRE in the S&P 500 effective before trading on Monday, October 3.

will replace in the S&P 500 effective before trading on Monday, October 3. Prologis Inc PLD is acquiring Duke Realty.

is acquiring Duke Realty. EQT recently raised 1.0 billion in senior notes consisting of $500 million via an underwritten public offering.

Price Action: PCG shares traded higher by 4.00% at $13.11 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews