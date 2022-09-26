ñol

Pacific Gas & Electric To Join S&P 500 As Vista Equity Scoops Citrix Systems

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 10:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Pacific Gas & Electric Co PCG will replace Citrix Systems, Inc CTXS in the S&P 500, effective before the market opens on October 3. 
  • Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction likely to be completed on September 30.
  • RelatedEXCLUSIVE: Utility Company PG&E Doubles Knightscope Order For Security Robots
  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp EQT will replace Duke Realty Corp DRE in the S&P 500 effective before trading on Monday, October 3. 
  • Prologis Inc PLD is acquiring Duke Realty.
  • EQT recently raised 1.0 billion in senior notes consisting of $500 million via an underwritten public offering.
  • Price Action: PCG shares traded higher by 4.00% at $13.11 on the last check Monday.

