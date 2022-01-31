Citrix Agrees To Be Acquired In $16.5B Deal

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Citrix Systems Inc CTXS reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $851 million.
- The non-GAAP net income was $186 million versus $183 million last year. Citrix reported a non-GAAP EPS of $1.47.
- Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital affiliates agreed to acquire Citrix in an all-cash transaction valued at $16.5 billion, including debt.
- Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash per share.
- The purchase price per share implies a premium of 30% on Citrix's December 7 closing price. The date marks the last trading day since speculation regarding a possible takeover began.
- Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix with Tibco Software, a Vista portfolio company.
- The combination will create a software company with 400,000 customers and 100 million users in 100 countries.
- Citrix will retain its name and its Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquarters.
- The deal will likely close near the middle of 2022.
- Price Action: CTXS shares traded lower by 3.71% at $101.63 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
