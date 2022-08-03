EXCLUSIVE: Utility Company PG&E Doubles Knightscope Order For Security Robots

Knightscope Inc KSCP has announced that PG&E Corporation's PCG subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company, has added another five K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to its contract.

This brings the current ASR total to ten machines under the contract.

Knightscope builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect, and report.

What Happened: PG&E signed its first contract in 2021 to test whether or not Knightscope would provide the levels of safety and overwatch necessary to secure certain properties.

Knightscope could reduce costs and prove value with a positive return on investment during that pilot period.

"Knightscope's Autonomous Security Robots work 24/7/365 with greater detecting and data recall capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional physical security protection," stated William Santana Li, chairman & CEO of Knightscope.

"We look forward to further assessing opportunities across hundreds of PG&E locations."

Price Action: KSCP shares closed 1.01% lower at $2.94 on Tuesday.