Trump's Criminal Referral Should Be A Unanimous Decision By Jan. 6 Panel: Schiff

If former President Donald Trump is to be referred to the prosecutors, the decision of the Jan.6 committee probing the Capitol insurrection should be unanimous, said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

What Happened: Schiff, a member of the panel probing the Jan. 6 riots, said, “We operate with a high degree of consensus and unanimity,” reported CNN.

"It will be certainly, I think, my recommendation, my feeling, that we should make referrals, but we will get to a decision as a committee, and we will all abide by that decision, and I will join our committee members if they feel differently."

Schiff reportedly didn’t make public the focus of the committee’s upcoming hearing on Wednesday — which is likely to be the last before it releases its final report.

Why It Matters: The internal discussion of the committee was unveiled in June after Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters that the panel would not be issuing any criminal referrals — something which attracted pushback from fellow members, CNN reported.

Another committee member, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif), said that it was highly “unlikely” the final report could be done before early November.

Meanwhile, Schiff also took a swipe at Trump who asserted a President could declassify documents simply by thinking about it, in reference to materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"If you could simply declassify by thinking about it, then frankly, if that's [Trump’s] view, he's even more dangerous than we may have thought,” reported CNN.

Trump called for the dissolution of the Jan. 6 committee last week on Truth Social after its vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost a Republican primary in Wyoming.

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

