GM Intensifies Electrification Push Via $760M Investment In Ohio Plant

- General Motors Co GM plans to invest $760 million in its Toledo, Ohio, propulsion manufacturing operations to build drive units for electric trucks.
- Toledo Propulsion Systems will be GM's first U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production.
- Once ready, the plant will produce EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels.
- Also Read: Electrification On And Above - EVs To Constitute 13% Of Light-Duty Vehicle Sales In 2022, Says IEA
- Toledo Propulsion Systems currently builds GM's six-speed, eight-speed, and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel-drive transmissions used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac products.
- With the latest proposal, the auto giant has invested more than $1.9 billion in Toledo since 2011 and currently employs 1,500 people.
- "This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future," said Gerald Johnson, GM EVP of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.
- Related Content: GM Invests In Battery Recycling Company Lithion - What's On the Cards?
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 6.34% at $35.00 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.