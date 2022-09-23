Electrification On And Above - EVs To Constitute 13% Of Light-Duty Vehicle Sales In 2022, Says IEA

- Electric Vehicle sales are expected to hit an all-time high in 2022, said the International Energy Agency (IEA).
- IEA, in its annual Tracking Clean Energy Progress (TCEP) update, cited electric vehicles (EV) and lighting are fully on track for their 2030 milestones in its net-zero by 2050 scenario.
- The Paris-based organization said 2022 is expected to see another all-time high for electric vehicle sales, lifting them to 13% of total light-duty vehicle sales globally.
- EV sales doubled worldwide in 2021 to account for almost 9% of the car market.
- TCEP update assesses 55 components of the energy system, like sectors, technologies, infrastructures, and cross-cutting CO2 mitigation strategies, and evaluates their progress in 2021 towards reaching key medium-term milestones.
- "There are more signs than ever that the new global energy economy is advancing strongly," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
- IEA believes global governments' spending on clean energy research and development could reach $35 billion in 2022.
- The note comes as a boost to electric vehicle companies, including Tesla Inc TSLA.
