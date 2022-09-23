Analysts Hail Qualcomm's Auto Design Pipeline Due To Market Prospects

by

Qualcomm Inc QCOM hosted its first-ever Automotive Investor Day in New York City.

The key data point is that the lifetime automotive design pipeline has increased by $11 billion in the past month and a half to $30 billion.

For more near-term metrics, FY26 automotive revenue target is now $4 billion+ in FY26, up from $3.5 billion previously, and $9 billion+ in FY31, up from $8 billion previously.

Automotive will likely be $1.3 billion in FY22.

Qualcomm moved its Snapdragon Platform from vehicle connectivity to digital cockpit applications and now gaining momentum in ADAS/AD.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy reiterated a Buy and $220 price target on Qualcomm.

He saw the Veoneer / Arriver software stack acquisition as driving the critical ingredient to Qualcomm's ADAS success. Expectations were set for design win announcements during CES 2023.

Also, many other opportunities would likely be closed within the next two years.

The Qualcomm bears may point to these wins as lower-level processing and not the domain processor, but he liked the progression of lower-end CPU designs to higher end in the long-term wins strategy.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis reiterated Equal Weight and a $160 price target.

Curtis found it well-positioned within next-gen Auto designs with a stronghold in connectivity, growth in the digital cockpit, and emerging presence in ADAS/AD.

Though Auto is a strong growth driver over the next decade+, the story is still heavily levered to Mobile, where NT Android trends are weaker and likely result in estimate revisions.

Wells Fargo reiterated an Equal Weight and $150 price target.

It highlighted how Qualcomm focused on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis enabling transformation in the automobile.

While Qualcomm's automotive revenues represent only $1.3 billion, or ~3%, of total revenues today, it saw a significant opportunity to grow automotive revenues driven by accelerating trends within automotive.

The analyst found it difficult for QCOM shares to outperform peers based on constrained LT growth prospects specific to the mature mobile handset market, which still drives ~60% of QCT sales.

Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 2.36% at $120.75 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company

