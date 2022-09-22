Qualcomm Partners With Mercedes-Benz, Red Hat On Automotive Tech: What Investors Need To Know

Qualcomm Inc QCOM unveiled partnerships with top manufacturers to propel the development of the next generation of connected vehicles Thursday at its Automotive Investor Day.

With the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a collection of integrated technologies that enable connected vehicles, Qualcomm said it is revolutionizing the driving experience.

The transformation of the auto industry to intelligent, more connected automobiles is being driven by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which offers a host of different features.

Here are the major updates Qualcomm shared Thursday.

Qualcomm's Automotive Design-Win Pipeline Expands To $30B

The business reports the rising use of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions throughout the auto industry has caused its design-win pipeline to climb to $30 billion.

The $10-billion increase represents expansion after its fiscal third-quarter results were released. In particular, the extended pipeline comes as a result of substantial design wins with automakers and Tier-1 suppliers as Qualcomm emerges as the preferred partner for next-generation vehicles in the automotive industry.

Estimated Automotive TAM expansion to $100B by 2030

Automotive design-win pipeline of $30 billion

Strong QCT Automotive revenue growth from $975 million in fiscal 2021 to $1.3 billion in fiscal 2022.

Increased QCT Automotive revenue growth forecast since November 2021 to greater than $4 billion in fiscal 2026 and greater than $9 billion in fiscal 2031.

Introduced the industry’s first integrated automotive super-compute class system-on-chip, the Snapdragon Ride Flex.

Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm Collaborate To Power Upcoming Mercedes Vehicles With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Qualcomm announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF to utilize Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to bring the latest and most advanced capabilities to upcoming Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Future Mercedes-Benz vehicles will have Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms for telematics systems and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power digital cockpits.

Rich, immersive in-vehicle experiences, extremely intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and customization of the vehicle to the driver and passenger are all features of the next-generation systems.

Qualcomm Collaborates With Red Hat On Linux Support For Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platforms

With the help of Qualcomm, Red Hat, a developer of open source software, is enabling next-generation automobiles with Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms to run Linux-based operating systems that are functional-safety certified (ASIL-B).

Automakers can advance the introduction of new cloud-connected digital services by utilizing Red Hat in-vehicle operating systems with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platforms to enhance the development of software-defined vehicles.

Beginning in the second half of 2023, automotive ecosystem partners should be able to assess the first iterations of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and Snapdragon Ride Platforms with a pre-integrated Red Hat in-vehicle operating system.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon speaks Thursday at the company's automotive tech event. Photo by Rohan Makhecha/Benzinga.