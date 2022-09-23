Pandemic Favorites Snap, Peloton Swap Executives Amid Slowdown

by

Bertrand Lanciault III, also known as Lance Lanciault, quit the role of Peloton Interactive, Inc's PTON head of compliance and risk for Snapchat parent Snap Inc SNAP .

Lanciault joined Snap in August as the new chief compliance officer, the WSJ reports.

Lanciault joined Peloton in February 2021 after spending more than six years at Walmart Inc's WMT e-commerce team, serving as the chief ethics and compliance officer there.

e-commerce team, serving as the chief ethics and compliance officer there.

Michael Del Negro joined Peloton in January as its VP of product safety compliance and became the acting head of compliance, risk, and ethics in August.

Lanciault departure follows Peloton's cost-cutting measures after reduced demand for its fitness equipment.

Peloton has struggled with losses on pandemic recovery as more consumers opted for gyms and outdoor activities.

Snap also battled intense competition and had to abort plum projects amid cost cuts that alarmed analysts.

Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 2.01% at $10.25 on the last check Friday.

