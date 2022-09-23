Pandemic Favorites Snap, Peloton Swap Executives Amid Slowdown

- Bertrand Lanciault III, also known as Lance Lanciault, quit the role of Peloton Interactive, Inc's PTON head of compliance and risk for Snapchat parent Snap Inc SNAP.
- Lanciault joined Snap in August as the new chief compliance officer, the WSJ reports.
- Lanciault joined Peloton in February 2021 after spending more than six years at Walmart Inc's WMT e-commerce team, serving as the chief ethics and compliance officer there.
- Also Read: Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President
- Michael Del Negro joined Peloton in January as its VP of product safety compliance and became the acting head of compliance, risk, and ethics in August.
- Lanciault departure follows Peloton's cost-cutting measures after reduced demand for its fitness equipment.
- Peloton has struggled with losses on pandemic recovery as more consumers opted for gyms and outdoor activities.
- Snap also battled intense competition and had to abort plum projects amid cost cuts that alarmed analysts.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 2.01% at $10.25 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia