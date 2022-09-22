ñol

Credit Suisse Mulls Splitting Investment Banking Unit, Outlines Plans

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS weighs splitting its struggling investment bank business into three parts, which could involve thousands of job cuts as the Swiss bank reshapes its business.
  • The bank has drawn up plans to split its beleaguered investment banking unit, including resurrecting a so-called 'bad bank' to hive off unwanted assets, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The latest proposals under consideration would see the investment bank divided into three parts:
    • The advisory business, which could be spun off at some later point, 
    • Bad bank to hold high-risk assets that will be wound down.
    • The rest of the business. 
  • Chair Axel Lehmann installed a new chief executive, Ulrich Körner, with a mandate to overhaul its business. In its second-quarter results, the bank said it is evaluating strategic options for the securitized products business.
  • Related: Credit Suisse Considers Axing 5,000 Jobs In Cost Reduction Drive.
  • However, it is set to unveil further detail on the new strategy during its third-quarter results on 27 October. 
  • In a statement to the Financial Times, Credit Suisse said that it will reveal an update on its plans during its third-quarter results and that it would be "premature to comment on any potential outcomes before then."
  • Price Action: CS shares traded 0.80% lower at $4.96 premarket on the last check Thursday.

