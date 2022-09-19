ñol

Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc QCOM chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement.
  • The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature.
  • One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data.
  • iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip.
  • The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar, Inc GSAT.
  • Apple said the new messaging feature has additional proprietary hardware and software in the iPhone 14.
  • Earlier Apple shared plans to take up to 85% of Globalstar's satellite network capacity to enable Apple's new emergency messaging feature.
  • iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency components and new software designed entirely by Apple, enabling Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models.
  • Analysts see an upside in Qualcomm thanks to Apple.
  • Analysts found that the early iPhone 14 Pro series lead times in the U.S. are more robust than expected.
  • Additionally, early iPhone 14 Pro series adoption is a bit stronger than he expected, reflecting the success of Apple's strategy of high-end model differentiation. 
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed lower by 1.1% at $150.70 on Friday.

