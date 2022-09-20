Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

- Apple Inc AAPL worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps.
- Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported.
- On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime.
- Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro camera bug hindering camera features in social media apps like Snap Inc SNAP Snapchat, TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram, and Facebook.
- The optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning with third-party apps caused the rattling noises.
- Apple also investigated a bug that may cause the iPhone 14 Pro models to freeze while transferring data from an older iPhone.
