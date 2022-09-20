ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week
  • Apple Inc AAPL worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps.
  • Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. 
  • On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. 
  • Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple
  • Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro camera bug hindering camera features in social media apps like Snap Inc SNAP SnapchatTikTokMeta Platforms Inc META Instagram, and Facebook.
  • The optical image stabilization hardware malfunctioning with third-party apps caused the rattling noises.
  • Apple also investigated a bug that may cause the iPhone 14 Pro models to freeze while transferring data from an older iPhone.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.49% at $153.71 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTop StoriesTechMedia