Renault Claims To Accomplish EV Goals Well In Advance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 7:40 AM | 1 min read
Renault Claims To Accomplish EV Goals Well In Advance
  • Renault SA RNLSY aims to own an 80% integrated electric vehicle (EV) chain before its initial date of 2030.
  • Collaboration remained a key aspect regarding thermal engine vehicles, Reuters reports citing CEO Luca de Meo.
  • Renault upgraded its full-year outlook in July, aiming to improve profitability by delivering results ahead of schedule.
  • Recently, Qualcomm Inc QCOMAlphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google joined hands to design an in-vehicle experience for Renault's next-generation electric vehicle, the new Mégane E-TECH Electric.
  • Renault Group will utilize Qualcomm's 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to power the vehicle's technically advanced infotainment system. The Mégane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services.
  • Renault's half-year worldwide sales fell 29.7%, disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of its activities in Russia.
  • Renault's worldwide sales in the first half of 2022 declined 12.0% on an equivalent basis (excluding Russia).
  • Price Action: RNLSY shares closed lower by 6.33% at $5.77 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

