Renault Clocks 29.7% Decline In Half-Year Worldwide Sales

Renault SA RNLSY expects semiconductor production to move significantly higher in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported. The company's half-year worldwide sales fell 29.7% year on year, disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of its activities in Russia. Renault's worldwide sales in the first half of 2022 declined 12.0% on an equivalent basis (excluding Russia). Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted business as western countries imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia, forbidding commercial operations for multinational corporations. Price Action: RNSLY shares closed lower by 5.93% at $4.63 on Monday. Photo Via Company



