Qualcomm, Google Bond Over Renault EVs
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) collaborated with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) to design an in-vehicle experience for Renault's next-generation electric vehicle, the new Mégane E-TECH Electric.
- Renault Group will utilize Qualcomm's 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to power the vehicle's technically advanced infotainment system.
- The Mégane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services.
- Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) powers the Mégane E-TECH Electric's digital cockpit, including hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps with Google Maps, and an ecosystem of automotive applications and services on Google Play.
- Qualcomm forged a deal with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) earlier this year, Reuters reports.
- Price Action: QCOM shares closed lower by 0.34% at $144.63 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.