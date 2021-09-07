 Skip to main content

Qualcomm, Google Bond Over Renault EVs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOMcollaborated with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) to design an in-vehicle experience for Renault's next-generation electric vehicle, the new Mégane E-TECH Electric.
  • Renault Group will utilize Qualcomm's 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to power the vehicle's technically advanced infotainment system.
  • The Mégane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services.
  • Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) powers the Mégane E-TECH Electric's digital cockpit, including hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps with Google Maps, and an ecosystem of automotive applications and services on Google Play.
  • Qualcomm forged a deal with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) earlier this year, Reuters reports.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares closed lower by 0.34% at $144.63 on Friday.

