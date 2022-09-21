Morgan Stanley To Rally Over 10%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Morgan Stanley MS from $95 to $97. Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.2% to $88.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Marathon Oil Corporation MRO price target from $24 to $27. Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained the stock with a Neutral. Marathon Oil shares rose 2% to $26.28 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Olin Corporation OLN price target from $70 to $58. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained the stock with an Outperform. Olin shares fell 2.2% to $44.76 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK price target from $37 to $40. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained the stock with an Overweight. Delek US Holdings rose 2.7% to $27.85 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut Omnicell, Inc. OMCL price target from $175 to $160. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Omnicell shares fell 3.3% to close at $89.92 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB price target from $4 to $3. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 0.7% to $1.39 in pre-market trading.
