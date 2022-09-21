ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple Patents Folding Smartphone That Can 'Heal' Its Own Scratches

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 21, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read

Apple Inc AAPL has been granted a patent that mentions “self-healing” technology for devices such as foldable smartphones.

What Happened: The patent, dated Sept. 13, describes ways of mitigating damage and healing it when it does take place on a foldable device.

Apple said the device may have a hinge that allows it to be flexed on a bend axis.

"To facilitate bending about the bend axis without damage, the display may include a display cover layer with a flexible portion,” said the tech giant in the patent, first noted on AppleInsider. 

Screenshot From The Patent Showing The Presence Of A Hinge

The patent mentions a display cover layer that may come with self-healing properties. The material could cover the entire display cover or only in the flexible region of the display cover layer.

Apple said in the patent that self-healing may take place without prompting and without external intervention or it could be initiated or expedited by applying an external stimulus.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The patent suggests that the cover layer can be made out of “elastomer” to further increase flexibility and that the self-healing may be initiated or expedited by “externally applied heat, light, electric current, or another type of external stimulus.”

The self-healing could have control circuitry configured in such a way that self-healing would be initiated according to a predetermined schedule.

It was reported in May that Apple’s foldable iPhone could carry an electronic paper display, which is akin to Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN Kindle device.

While the Tim Cook-led company has yet to come out with a foldable smartphone, its rivals Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi already have such devices on the market.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 1.6% higher at $156.90 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: YouTube Does A TikTok: Shorts Creators Will Now Get Share Of Ad Revenue

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechiPhonepatentNewsTechMedia