Apple's Future Foldable iPhone Could Carry A Kindle-Like Add-On Screen

Apple, Inc. AAPL may be late to the foldable phone party but is making progress, going by comments from TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputed Apple leaker.

What Happened: Apple is testing Taiwan-based E Ink's electronic paper display, or EPD, for future foldable device's cover screen and tablet like applications, the Apple analyst said in a tweet early Tuesday.

"The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving," he said.

Why It's Important: Apple is yet to take a plunge into the foldable phone space despite its rivals, including Samsung, Huawei, LG and Xiaomi Corporation XIACY, finding success with their own versions.

It has been long rumored that a foldable device from Apple will arrive, although the company hasn't officially made any announcement. The use of E Ink — popularized by Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Kindle e-reader devices — would distinguish Apple's product from rivals. Kindle uses black and white e-paper screens unlike the colored versions planned for the foldable iPhone.

Rumors of Samsung and LG supplying Apple with foldable displays have floated around in the past. Kuo has earlier said Apple is experimenting with an 8-inch foldable iPhone with flexible OLED display and a 9-inch foldable device.

After earlier suggesting a potential launch timeline of 2023, Kuo revised his estimate to 2025. The same view was echoed by display analyst Ross Young as well.

Price Action: Apple closed Monday's session down 1.07% at $145.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

