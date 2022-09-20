Jupiter Wellness Seeks New Prescription Products For Issues In Breast Cancer Patients

- Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy Inc to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies for breast cancer patients.
- The exclusive license includes issued patents and technology, including formulations.
- In clinical studies, one topical formulation improved nipple sensitivity and alleviated associated sexual problems.
- The product has been named JW-500 to be added to a line of other clinical stage products currently under development.
- Jupiter Wellness plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA within the next 12 months and intends to seek Orphan Drug Designation.
- Price Action: JUPW shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $1.05 on the last check Tuesday.
