Jupiter Wellness Seeks New Prescription Products For Issues In Breast Cancer Patients

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 2:49 PM | 1 min read
Jupiter Wellness Seeks New Prescription Products For Issues In Breast Cancer Patients
  • Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy Inc to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies for breast cancer patients.
  • The exclusive license includes issued patents and technology, including formulations.
  • RelatedJupiter Wellness Registers 400% Jump In Q2 Revenue
  • In clinical studies, one topical formulation improved nipple sensitivity and alleviated associated sexual problems. 
  • The product has been named JW-500 to be added to a line of other clinical stage products currently under development.
  • Jupiter Wellness plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA within the next 12 months and intends to seek Orphan Drug Designation.
  • Price Action: JUPW shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $1.05 on the last check Tuesday.

