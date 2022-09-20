Gap Plans To Eliminate 500 Jobs: WSJ

by

Gap Inc GPS looks to slash about 500 corporate jobs in order to cut expenses.

looks to slash about 500 corporate jobs in order to cut expenses. The jobs are mainly at Gap's main offices in San Francisco and New York as well as in Asia, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read : Kanye West's Yeezy Cuts Ties With Gap: What You Need To Know

: Kanye West's Yeezy Cuts Ties With Gap: What You Need To Know "We've let our operating costs increase at a faster rate than our sales, and in turn, our profitability," the report quoted interim CEO Bob Martin in a memo to employees.

The company has been struggling with a slump in sales, especially in its Old Navy brand, which accounts for the majority of the company's sales.

The job cut follows similar moves by other retailers, including Walmart Inc WMT , Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF , and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY , as rising inflation changes spending patterns.

, , and , as rising inflation changes spending patterns. Also, Gap issued a statement on the launch of The Athleta Look, a unique styling formula, and a corresponding eight-piece performance-based capsule collection.

Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 3.68% at $9.17 on the last check Tuesday.

GPS shares are trading lower by 3.68% at $9.17 on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.