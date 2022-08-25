What's Going On With Gap Shares After Hours?

Gap Inc GPS shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported top-line results that beat analyst expectations.
Gap said fiscal second-quarter revenue decreased 8% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Comparable sales were down 10% year-over-year.
Gap reported second-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which is down from earnings of 70 cents per share year-over-year.
"We are taking actions to better optimize profitability and cash flow in the near term, reducing operating costs as well as impairing unproductive inventory," said Bob Martin, executive chairman and interim CEO of Gap.
As a result of the actions Gap is taking to reduce inventory and rebalance assortments, combined with the uncertain macro-environment, the company said it's withdrawing its prior fiscal 2022 outlook.
See Also: Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Sliding After Hours?
GPS Price Action: Gap has a 52-week high of $19.06 and a 52-week low of $7.79.
The stock was up 10.3% in after hours at $10.99 at time of publication.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.