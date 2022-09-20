ñol

Singing Machine Forges New Fall Partnership With Sam's Club

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Singing Machine Forges New Fall Partnership With Sam's Club
  • Singing Machine Company Inc MICS has launched three new karaoke products into over 550 of Walmart Inc's WMT Sam's Club locations nationwide.
  • It also launched one new item into more than 100 Sam's Club Mexico locations.
  • The new partnership program will feature the new Singing Machine Singcast Ultimate, Singing Machine Groove Mini, and Party Machine Duet Microphones.
  Also Read10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More
  • MICS expects the new fall program to appeal to a wide variety of consumers as the company heads into the peak holiday season.
  • "We have worked hard to create a strong relationship with Sam's Club for over 20 years. This year's assortment offers an affordable music entertainment solution to any family or aspiring singer that loves music," said chief revenue officer Bernardo Melo.
  • Price Action: MICS shares are trading higher by 5.76% at $6.17 on the last check Tuesday.

