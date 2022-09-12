Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 12, according to Fintel Data:

Athersys: Biotechnology company Athersys Inc. ATHX jumped 13 positions to the top of the leaderboard from last week’s top short squeeze candidates. Data shows 102.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 18%. Shares traded for over $20 earlier this year before hitting new 52-week lows of $2.15 earlier this month.

Biotechnology company jumped 13 positions to the top of the leaderboard from last week’s top short squeeze candidates. Data shows 102.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 18%. Shares traded for over $20 earlier this year before hitting new 52-week lows of $2.15 earlier this month. TDH Holdings: Pet food company TDH Holdings PETZ remains second on the short squeeze leaderboard for the second straight week. Data shows 27.2% of the float short, in line with the last two weeks. The cost to borrow on shares is 60%, up from last week’s reported 57.4%.

Pet food company remains second on the short squeeze leaderboard for the second straight week. Data shows 27.2% of the float short, in line with the last two weeks. The cost to borrow on shares is 60%, up from last week’s reported 57.4%. Greenwich Lifesciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Greenwich Lifesciences Inc. GLSI rejoins the short squeeze leaderboard after several previous appearances, including the week of Aug. 22. The stock moved up nine positions to rank third on the leaderboard. Data shows 20.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 11.2%

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company rejoins the short squeeze leaderboard after several previous appearances, including the week of Aug. 22. The stock moved up nine positions to rank third on the leaderboard. Data shows 20.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 11.2% Singing Machine Company: Karaoke audio equipment company The Singing Machine Company MICS moves up five positions to rank fourth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. The stock is no stranger to the leaderboard, previously topping the list in July and ranking in the top ten candidates on and off for several months. Fintel data shows 24.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 104.8%.

Karaoke audio equipment company moves up five positions to rank fourth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. The stock is no stranger to the leaderboard, previously topping the list in July and ranking in the top ten candidates on and off for several months. Fintel data shows 24.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 104.8%. Weber Inc.: Outdoor cooking company Weber Inc. WEBR rejoins the short squeeze leaderboard, raking fifth for the week. Data shows 52.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 37.1%. The stock moved up 32 places to rank fifth. Benzinga previously highlighted the stock getting strong interest from retail traders as the next short squeeze candidate.

See Also: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Done, What's The Next Meme Stock? This Former Hedge Funder Has One Idea

Stocks to Watch: Benzinga also profiles companies with big moves and position changes, stocks with high short interest and stocks with high cost to borrows, all items that could make a short squeeze more likely.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB moves up 33 positions to rank eighth on the leaderboard. Data shows 11.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 139%.

moves up 33 positions to rank eighth on the leaderboard. Data shows 11.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 139%. FaZe Holdings FAZE ranks 10th on the leaderboard with 149.6% of the float short and 1,058.1% cost to borrow. The eSports and digital content company has been a popular short squeeze candidate since going public via SPAC and previously topped the leaderboard for two straight weeks.

ranks 10th on the leaderboard with 149.6% of the float short and 1,058.1% cost to borrow. The eSports and digital content company has been a popular short squeeze candidate since going public via SPAC and previously topped the leaderboard for two straight weeks. MicroStrategy MSTR ranks 11th place for the week, moving up 45 places. The company, which is a large holder of Bitcoin BTC/USD has 32.8% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 5.1%.

ranks 11th place for the week, moving up 45 places. The company, which is a large holder of has 32.8% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 5.1%. Retailer Joann Inc JOAN moves up 47 places to rank 16th for the week. Data shows 19.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 62.2%. The stock could move into the top ten soon based on the data.

moves up 47 places to rank 16th for the week. Data shows 19.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 62.2%. The stock could move into the top ten soon based on the data. Getty Images Holdings GETY ranks 13th on the list after dropping two places for the week. Data shows 88.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 955.6%, both figures among the highest for the week.

Image: Pixabay