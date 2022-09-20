ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AutoZone To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 7:56 AM | 1 min read
AutoZone To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Citigroup raised the price target on AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,250 to $2,520. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained the stock with a Buy rating. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $2,103.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lowered PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH price target from $55 to $53. B of A Securities analyst George Staphos maintained the stock with a Neutral. PotlatchDeltic shares rose 3% to close at $44.40 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM price target from $130 to $135. Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma maintained the stock with an Overweight. Oxford Industries shares rose 3.8% to close at $90.02 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted Elastic N.V. ESTC price target from $80 to $90. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold. Elastic rose 2% to close at $83.50 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut Dow Inc. DOW price target from $56 to $49. Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Dow shares fell 1.3% to $46.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Western Digital Corporation WDC price target from $56 to $40. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Western Digital shares fell 1.6% to $36.05 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Ford, Evotec And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas