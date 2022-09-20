AutoZone To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Citigroup raised the price target on AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,250 to $2,520. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained the stock with a Buy rating. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $2,103.00 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lowered PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH price target from $55 to $53. B of A Securities analyst George Staphos maintained the stock with a Neutral. PotlatchDeltic shares rose 3% to close at $44.40 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler boosted Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM price target from $130 to $135. Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma maintained the stock with an Overweight. Oxford Industries shares rose 3.8% to close at $90.02 on Monday.
- Jefferies boosted Elastic N.V. ESTC price target from $80 to $90. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold. Elastic rose 2% to close at $83.50 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut Dow Inc. DOW price target from $56 to $49. Citigroup analyst PJ Juvekar maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Dow shares fell 1.3% to $46.13 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut Western Digital Corporation WDC price target from $56 to $40. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Western Digital shares fell 1.6% to $36.05 in pre-market trading.
