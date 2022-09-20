ñol

What Recession? AmEx Shares Ambitious Hiring Plans As Peers Let Go Staff

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 6:28 AM | 1 min read
  • American Express Co AXP shared plans to hire 1,500 people for technology roles dispelling slowdown concerns as its peers slashed jobs and cut expenses.
  • The new hires would fill roles like data scientist, software engineer, and others by the end of the year, Reuters reported. 
  • AmEx had already brought in 3,600 tech employees this year.
  • AmEx bumped up its annual revenue forecast in July, boosted by a surge in spending on travel and entertainment.
  • Contrastingly, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc GS said it would likely cut jobs soon.
  • Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD and mortgage lenders, including loanDepot Inc LDI, also slashed their headcount. 
  • Price Action: AXP shares closed higher by 1.5% at $155.37 on Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

