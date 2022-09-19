Does Jay Leno's Garage Have A Tesla? Watch Elon Musk's Interview With Legendary Comedian

Comedian and television host Jay Leno may be known for telling jokes to audiences, but the latest episode of Leno’s hit show “Jay Leno’s Garage” is no laughing matter. The episode takes a look at what’s next for the space industry and the potential for life on Mars in the future. Leno is joined by Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Here are the details of the interview and how you can watch it.

What Happened: Over the years, Leno has shared a bond with Musk and featured him on his show to highlight vehicles like the Tesla Roadster, Tesla Plaid and the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

The new episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” will see the two in a different garage covering a different vehicle of sorts, with the episode highlighting the Starship rocket from SpaceX.

The episode, which airs on CNBC on Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. EDT, is highlighted by an exclusive tour of the SpaceX headquarters in Texas.

CNBC, which is owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA, shared several trailers related to the episode recently.

Leno will host a YouTube live video on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. EDT, where he will answer fan questions and talk about the Musk episode. Leno also said he will share more details from his interview with President Joe Biden and highlight what else is coming up on the seventh season of the hit show.

Show Topics: The ten-minute trailer released by CNBC highlights several topics that will be discussed between Musk and Leno.

“I meet up with one of the greatest innovators of all time, Elon Musk,” Leno said.

Topics for the Starbase tour include aliens, multi-planetary species, pushing the limits of outer space, and reusable rockets.

Leno said the U.S. had this great space race before walking away from it, something that Musk is helping to change.

“We’re making great progress here,” Musk said.

Musk called reusable rockets the holy grail for the space industry, while Leno questioned why they took so long to create.

“You wouldn’t get in a plane and use it once,” Leno said.

Musk noted that it’s a hard engineering problem and needs lots of advancements to complete.

Leno praised the size and scope of the Starship rocket calling it a “technological marvel” and the “tallest and most powerful rocket ever built.”

“This is the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen,” the former Tonight Show host added

Another topic of discussion was the manufacturing of the SpaceX rockets.

“We underweight the value of manufacturing,” Musk said.

The SpaceX CEO said the company is gearing up to make one rocket per month and in the future will be able to make a rocket every three days. The increased manufacturing capabilities could help launch one million people to Mars and help it become a self-sustaining planet.

Other guests on the episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” include skateboarder Tony Hawk and comedian Tig Notaro. Hawk is seen with a Corvette Stingray that features parts from a Tesla vehicle. Notaro shows Leno a state-of-the-art RV in the episode.

Why It’s Important: Leno has a collection of over 200 vehicles, including many rare and extremely valuable automobiles.

The comedian has interviewed some of the top car collectors and also celebrities to share favorite vehicles and technological advancements.

President Joe Biden was featured on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” where he had to get special permission to drive Leno's Corvette Stingray on the episode. Presidents and vice presidents are not allowed to drive on the open road. Biden was vice president when the episode was filmed.

Another past episode featured Ford Motor Company F CEO Jim Farley and highlighted the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Leno praised how quiet the truck was and called it a game changer for electric vehicles.

Season seven of “Jay Leno’s Garage” has featured Brie Larson, Post Malone and “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo.

Photo: Courtesy of Fiat Yamaha Team and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on flickr