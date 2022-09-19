Darden Presents 'Attractive Entry Point' For Investors With Less Negative Macro Outlook, Says Analyst

- Raymond James analyst Brian M.Vaccaro reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Darden Restaurants Inc DRI with a price target of $136.00.
- The analyst expects in-line 1Q23 sales and EPS results.
- While broader recession and rate concerns have re-intensified after last week’s inflation and FedEx Corp FDX headlines, demand for U.S. restaurants remains resilient, said Vaccaro.
- He added that lower gas prices, still solid labor market and wage growth conditions, and the buffer of excess savings for middle/upper-income consumers seem to be supportive.
- Vaccaro thinks the company’s shares trade at the lower end of the stock’s historical valuation range with an attractive dividend (nearly 4%), continuing to present an attractive entry point for investors with a less negative macro outlook.
- He also is of the opinion that Darden is a high-quality, full-service restaurant company characterized by a portfolio of high AUV/margin brands, a best-in-class management team, scale, and systems, and a strong cash flow profile.
- Price Action: DRI shares are trading higher by 1.55% at $131.69 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
