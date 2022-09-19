What Should Nvidia Reveal At The GTC Conference? Citi Analyst Lays Down Expectations

- Nvidia Corp NVDA will host a GTC developer conference with Jensen's keynote scheduled for September 20, followed by Financial analyst Q&A.
- Citi analyst Atif Malik expects Nvidia to announce new RTX 40-series Ada Lovelace gaming cards with 2x performance improvement over the current generation Ampere-based RTX 30-series, starting in October.
- While Nvidia typically does not provide an update on the quarter at GTC events, he saw an in-line October quarter.
- The critical investor topics included the trajectory of gaming sales recovery, an update on $400 million China restrictions from shipping older non-A100 data center products, signs of data center slowdown, sustainability of auto sales inflection into next year, and Grace CPU, Metaverse.
- Citi reiterated a Buy on Nvidia and a $248 price target.
- Recently Mizuho cut its price target on Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD as he believes some hyperscalers could see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns.
- Rakesh said a Europe-China slowdown, Memory (DDR5), and PCIe Gen5 were key Server concerns as broad-based chip supply has improved considerably.
- He sees the strength in Data Centers slowing and adverse effects from the ban on sales into China affecting both companies near term.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.95% at $133.24 on the last check Monday.
