- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating.
- U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown.
- He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns.
- His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentially soft."
- Rakesh said a Europe-China slowdown, Memory (DDR5), and PCIe Gen5 are key Server concerns as broad-based chip supply has improved considerably.
- Rakesh maintained Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD with a Buy and cut the price target from $140 to $125.
- Rakesh lowered estimates for AMD "with macro headwinds clouding the near-term outlook."
- He sees the strength in Data Centers slowing and adverse effects from the ban on sales into China affecting both companies near term.
- Longer-term, he still sees AMD and NVDA as well-positioned with the push for more excellent Cloud, HPC, and AI workloads.
- Just a week ago U.S. restricted sales of Nvidia's high-performance AI chips for servers, the A100 and H100, to China and Russia, citing national security concerns.
- The U.S. also urged AMD to stop exporting its MI250 chips to China. The chipmakers' share prices and the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX came under significant pressure on September 7 following the embargo.
- However, Rakesh saw that the restriction could provide access, focusing on a workaround as a priority over the next few months.
- Price Actions: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.68% at $129.08 on the last check Thursday. AMD shares traded lower by 1.20% at $76.52.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.