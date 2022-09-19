This Analyst Slashes PT On Western Digital By Around 27%? Plus Keybanc Predicts $4,800 For This Stock

- Barclays cut the price target for Western Digital Corporation WDC from $55 to $40. Western Digital shares fell 0.6% to trade at $36.97 on Monday.
- Keybanc lowered the price target on NVR, Inc. NVR from $5,100 to $4,800. NVR shares rose 0.6% to $4,110.92 on Monday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for EQT Corporation EQT from $50 to $65. EQT shares rose 1.3% to $46.67 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $14 to $16. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 1.3% to $15.51 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $425 to $310. Adobe shares fell 0.8% to $297.10 on Monday.
