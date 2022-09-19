ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Analyst Slashes PT On Western Digital By Around 27%? Plus Keybanc Predicts $4,800 For This Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read
This Analyst Slashes PT On Western Digital By Around 27%? Plus Keybanc Predicts $4,800 For This Stock

 


  • Barclays cut the price target for Western Digital Corporation WDC from $55 to $40. Western Digital shares fell 0.6% to trade at $36.97 on Monday.

  • Keybanc lowered the price target on NVR, Inc. NVR from $5,100 to $4,800. NVR shares rose 0.6% to $4,110.92 on Monday.

  • BMO Capital raised the price target for EQT Corporation EQT from $50 to $65. EQT shares rose 1.3% to $46.67 on Monday.

  • Barclays boosted the price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $14 to $16. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 1.3% to $15.51 on Monday.

  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $425 to $310. Adobe shares fell 0.8% to $297.10 on Monday.


    •  

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas