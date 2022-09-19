Susquehanna Slashes Price Target On NetApp, Plus Compass Point Boosts PT On This Stock By 75%

- Susquehanna cut the price target on NetApp, Inc. NTAP from $100 to $75. Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. NetApp shares fell 1.3% to trade at $67.76 on Monday.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO from $26 to $28. Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained the stock with a Buy. AdaptHealth shares rose 4.4% to $21.03 on Monday.
- BTIG raised the price target on Penumbra, Inc. PEN from $213 to $239. Penumbra shares fell 3.5% to $195.55 on Monday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL from $60 to $70. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 3.4% to $52.18 on Monday.
- Benchmark lowered the price target on Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI from $10 to $8. Rigetti Computing shares rose 0.9% to $2.3101 on Monday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Amyris, Inc. AMRS from $2.5 to $4. Amyris shares rose 0.9% to $3.57 on Monday.
- Compass Point boosted the price target on Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR from $100 to $175. Innovative Industrial Properties shares rose 4.1% to $95.21 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.