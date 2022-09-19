Putin's Man Says War Crime Allegations By Ukraine Are A Lie: 'We Will Defend The Truth In This Story'

The Kremlin spokesperson on Monday contested Ukraine’s allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes in the Kharkiv region, dubbing them a "lie."

What Happened: Last week, Ukraine said it discovered a mass grave containing 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izium, days after recapturing it from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for the Kharkiv region, "some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of air strikes."

Contesting the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov compared the situation to Bucha and said, "It's the same scenario as in Bucha. It's a lie, and of course, we will defend the truth in this story," Reuters reported.

Russia has earlier also rejected allegations that its forces had committed war crimes in Bucha after the Ukrainian authorities said that there was evidence of civilians being killed while Russian troops controlled the town.

Meanwhile, the U.K’s Defence Ministry said Russia may have lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine in the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion.

