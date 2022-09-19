Bill Clinton Gives Tepid Response To Death Of Former Prosecutor Whose Probe Led To 1998 Impeachment: 'Well, I Read The Obituary...'

Former President Bill Clinton was on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS TV show that aired on Sunday.

What Happened: To one of the host’s questions about the passing away of Kenneth Starr, a former federal appellate judge and the independent counsel who led the investigation into him when he was president, Clinton gave a very neutral response, giving away very little of his emotions.

Starr died last Tuesday at the age of 76 years in Houston, Texas following complications from surgery.

When the host asked Clinton whether he had any thoughts or any reflections on Starr, the former president said, “Well, I read the obituary and I realized that his family loved him.”

“But I was taught not to talk about people that I – you know, I have nothing to say except I’m glad he died with the love of his family,” he added.

See also: Bill Clinton Compared Donald Trump To Tony Goldwyn, Martin Sheen And Michael Douglas: Why?

Why It’s Important: Starr led the Whitewater investigation into Clinton, with the probe initially beginning as an investigation into the real estate investments of the Clintons. Later, it also brought into its scope other issues such as Clinton’s scandalous sexual affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The investigation that lasted about five years led to the U.S. House of Representatives impeaching Clinton in 1998.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Flickr