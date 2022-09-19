Tom Brady Flings Yet Another Surface Tablet In Anger, Microsoft Exec Has A Cooler Response

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has flung yet another Microsoft Corporation MSFT tablet to the ground, this time after being upset at an incomplete pass.

What Happened: Brady tossed his helmet followed by the Surface tablet onto the ground while the team was losing to the New Orleans Saints. Eventually, the Buccaneers went on to win 20-10, reported The Verge.

Tom Brady just chucked another Microsoft Surface tablethttps://t.co/TF0suMLpBM pic.twitter.com/HbEgFKzZ8z — The Verge (@verge) September 18, 2022

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in an Instagram story, following the outburst by Brady, “Rest assured the Surface should be just fine.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Brady has flung a Microsoft tablet. He was seen doing the same when Buccaneers lost 9-0 to the Saints on Dec. 21, reported Insider.

The National Football League reportedly threatened to fine the quarterback if he were to indulge in another bout of tablet throwing.

The Surface emerged as NFL’s official tablet in 2013 after Microsoft and NFL inked a $400 million deal, the partnership was renewed in 2020, according to the Insider.

In the past, Brady has joked about throwing the tablets by saying, “I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day ... I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

Price Action: On Friday, Microsoft shares closed 0.3% lower at $244.74 in the regular session and gained 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

