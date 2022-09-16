Li-Cycle's Market Conditions Trigger 27% Price Target Cut By This Analyst

- Charden Capital Markets analyst Brian Dobson reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY but lowered the price target to $13 from $18, primarily citing market conditions.
- The company reported Q3 sales of $(1.97) million, missing the consensus of $10.63 million.
- Li-Cycle is a lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycler in North America.
- The analyst noted that LICY's spoke and hub construction timetable is on track, driving EBITDA profitability in 2024E.
- Beginning in 2023E, the analyst expects the New York hub refining facility to open and for recent capacity increases at U.S. spokes to bear fruit.
- However, the analyst reduced his outlook due to falling commodity prices and near-term raw material allocation issues.
- Meanwhile, the analyst remains positive on Li-Cycle's growth trajectory as it is underpinned by significant green energy macro tailwinds.
- Price Action: LICY shares are trading lower by 4.05% at $6.035 on the last check Friday.
