ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

A 'Dominant' Next-Gen Cable Stock Just Surprised With Big New Forecasts

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
A 'Dominant' Next-Gen Cable Stock Just Surprised With Big New Forecasts
  • Needham analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on Harmonic Inc HLIT to $17 from $15 and kept a Buy rating. 
  • The company's investor day presentation saw higher expectations for its broadband segment to achieve above 34% revenue CAGR over the next three years.
  • HLIT also lifted its 2025 revenue target by 64% over its previous 2024 target. 
  • FTTH sales to cable operators are the most significant growth contributor, likely to exceed $160 million in 2025 from near zero today. 
  • Broadband EBITDA margin targets similarly impressed, expanding from 20% to 28% in 2025.
  • The company's less strategic video segment will likely improve its EBITDA margin to 16%. 
  • He found HLIT well positioned to sustain its dominant position in next-generation cable infrastructure as operators fend off increasing threats from new FTTH and fixed wireless builds.
  • Price Action: HLIT shares traded higher by 6.34% at $11.91 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo By Michal Jarmoluk Via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech